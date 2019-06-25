Glastonbury will show England’s Women’s World Cup match

25th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Lionesses’ match on Thursday will be aired on the West Holts stage’s big screens.

England Women’s Departure to France

England’s quarter-final clash with Norway at the Women’s World Cup will shown at Glastonbury, organisers have confirmed.

The match – in the French port of Le Havre – will be shown on big screens at the festival’s West Holts stage on Thursday.

England midfielder Georgia Stanway previously tweeted the festival asking for the game to be screened for attendees, including her brother.

A message from Glastonbury’s Twitter account on Tuesday said its organisers were “delighted” to announce the news and hoped to see her brother in the crowd.

It said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that – of course! – we’ll be screening The @Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday, on the West Holts Stage’s big screens.

“Kick-off is 8pm (@StanwayGeorgia, we’ll look out for your brother!) #TheLionesses”

Glastonbury showed the England and Germany fixture in 2010, which came at the knock-out stage of the men’s World Cup.

England lost 4-1 but the screening drew a large audience and left some artists playing to greatly reduced numbers.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones in running at TV Choice Awards

Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced
Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced

Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit
Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit

As Glastonbury approaches, here’s how to protect your lower back from festival ache

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer
Yewande Biala dumped from Love Island villa

Yewande Biala dumped from Love Island villa
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
I can breathe, says Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter after breast implants removed

I can breathe, says Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter after breast implants removed
I can breathe, says Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter after breast implants removed

Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones in running at TV Choice Awards