Tensions run high in Love Island villa as contestants split over Yewande’s exit

Tensions run high in the Love Island villa as contestants are divided over the departure of Yewande Biala.

The scientist was axed from the show after Danny Williams chose Arabella Chi in the latest recoupling.

In scenes that will air on Tuesday night, Williams faces backlash from Yewande’s friends Amber Gill and Anna Vakili, prompting him to say: “It’s just unfortunate how people can hold a grudge for me doing what’s best for myself.”

????FIRST LOOK ???? Sparks fly in the villa as the OG girls rage at Danny for kissing Arabella just hours after dumping Yewande. Meanwhile, are the cracks beginning to show between Jordan and Anna..? ????#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4LoJS3B1Sx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 25, 2019

In the beach hut, Anna shares her disappointment for Yewande, saying: “Arabella’s been here for a couple of days and somehow she’s managed to worm her way into Danny. I feel like Yewande deserved better.”

Amber is particularly angry when Danny and Arabella share a kiss in full view of the other islanders, saying: “I just think people can talk all they like but actions speak louder than words and I think that Arabella and Danny are conducting themselves in such a bad way that I just feel like ‘what do I have in common with you?’

“It just doesn’t sit right with me.”

However, Anton Danyluk defends Danny, saying: “There is definitely a divide since Yewande left. I think people need to remember that these decisions aren’t easy to make.

“And we’ve not made them out of nastiness for anyone, we’ve made these decisions which are best for us and people shouldn’t put so much pressure on it.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on Virgin Media Two.





