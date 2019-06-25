Festivals should be fined if they donâ€™t meet green standards â€“ study

25th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Many support a levy that could fund environmental initiatives.

Glastonbury Festival Goers 2017 Departures

Three-quarters of the public think festivals should be fined if they do not meet green standards, new research suggests.

Some 74% of people said they supported a levy to raise funds for environmental charities, according to a study from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

The figures, based on a YouGov survey conducted in May 2019, come as around 200,000 people prepare to head to Glastonbury Festival this week.

Glastonbury Festival Goers 2017 Departures
Rubbish is collected near Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Many are expected to abandon their tents at the end of the five-day event at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The study also indicates nearly eight in 10 members (78%) of the British public think festival-goers should clean up their own waste after an event.

And more than three-quarters (77%) say festivals should have robust environmental policies to offset their carbon and waste footprints.

When asked if they would be willing to pay a small fee towards environmental charities along with their ticket, half (52%) strongly agreed.

A further 84% said events have a responsibility to be environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Glastonbury, for example, features an on-site wholesale market to reduce air miles and compost toilets to recycle human waste.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 – Day 2
Crowds at Glastonbury in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

And earlier this year, the long-running festival announced it was banning single-use plastic drinks bottles from the site.

Numerous other UK festivals also host bike schemes in the hope revellers will cycle to their event.

Susan Pinkney, head of research at the foundation, said: “The data is telling us that festival-goers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact when going to an event.

“This taps into a broader trend in society, such as the environmental cost of fast fashion and single-use plastics being widely criticised in recent months.

“Our numbers show that there’s broad support amongst the public for UK festivals to be as sustainable as possible.

“This support is quite consistent regardless of age or gender, which suggests that environmentally friendly policies are here to stay at UK festivals.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

I can breathe, says Emmerdaleâ€™s Lucy Pargeter after breast implants removed

Lizzo stole the show at the BET Awards â€“ hereâ€™s why sheâ€™s such a body-positivity icon
Lizzo stole the show at the BET Awards â€“ hereâ€™s why sheâ€™s such a body-positivity icon

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer

This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer
As Glastonbury approaches, hereâ€™s how to protect your lower back from festival ache

As Glastonbury approaches, hereâ€™s how to protect your lower back from festival ache
Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced

Edinburgh Art Festival final line-up announced
Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones in running at TV Choice Awards

Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones in running at TV Choice Awards
Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones in running at TV Choice Awards

I can breathe, says Emmerdaleâ€™s Lucy Pargeter after breast implants removed