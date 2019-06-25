Ed Sheeran and his father watch Cricket World Cup match at Lord’s

25th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, David Cameron, Prince Edward and Damian Lewis also watched from the stands.

England v Australia – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Lord’s

Ed Sheeran and his father John appeared in fine spirits as they watched England and Australia in a Cricket World Cup clash at Lord’s in London.

The pair chatted with Homeland star Damian Lewis, an avid fan of the sport, and Sheeran was seen leaning forwarded to crack a joke.

England v Australia – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Lord’s
Prince Edward, David Cameron, Ed Sheeran, Matt Bellamy and Damian Lewis (Adam Levy/PA)

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter clutched a beer and held on to the seat in front of him as he chuckled in the reserved section of the stands.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy was also pictured and looked engrossed as he watched England’s impressive fightback on Tuesday.

England v Australia – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Lord’s
Ed Sheeran and Homeland star Damian Lewis at Lord’s in London (Adam Levy/PA)

The group were also joined by former prime minister David Cameron and Prince Edward in the stands at the famous venue, often referred to as “The Home of Cricket”.

Sheeran is currently on course to secure his seventh week at number one with his collaboration with Justin Bieber, I Don’t Care.

John Sheeran recently curated an exhibition telling the story of his son’s rise from pub performer to arena act.

