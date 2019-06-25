Choir of blind veterans releases first record

The group, called Vision in Song, was formed in Essex in 2018 and its members range in age from 76 to 96.

A choir of blind veterans has released its first record to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The 10 ex-servicemen from the Army, Navy and RAF have released their first EP called Sing As We Go, which features three wartime classics: Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag, It’s A Long Way to Tipperary and the title track Sing As We Go.

A choir of blind veterans called Vision In Song, who range in age from 76 to 96 and live in Essex, have released their first record (Blind Veterans UK/ PA)

Jennie Hammond, the community support worker who helped form the choir, said: “The rehearsals have really brought the group together and provided companionship which is so crucial in combating the isolation that is so often felt in older people, particularly if they have a disability like sight loss.

“It all started with visiting one of our veterans called Danny.

“I visited him at home and was really moved by his story.

“His great love was singing but when he lost his sight he was unable to be accommodated by his old choir.

“I made it my mission to make sure Danny could sing as part of a choir group again.”

Danny Williams, 78 and from Harwich, said: “Jennie asked me what I missed most since my sight loss and without hesitation I told her it was being part of a singing group.

“Words cannot express how much joy Vision In Song has given me and I’m so thankful to Jennie and Blind Veterans UK for making it happen.”

Former Royal Artillery wireless operator Ted Cruse, 82, from Basildon, said: “Vision In Song has given all of us a chance to sing again when we thought we never would.

“There is a real sense of camaraderie in the group and we all really look forward to rehearsals.”

The group meets regularly for rehearsals and have performed their first concerts.

The songs are available to download and stream on online music services, with any proceeds made from downloads or streams of the songs to be donated to Blind Veterans UK.

To view their music video for Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag see blindveterans.org.uk/choir

