Karlie Kloss joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at second wedding party

The supermodel first tied the knot with financier Joshua Kushner last year.

Karlie Kloss was joined by famous friends Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for her second wedding to Joshua Kushner.

The supermodel married the financier, brother of White House adviser Jared Kushner, in a small ceremony in New York in October 2018.

The pair then enjoyed a second celebration at the weekend, surrounded by their friends, with a Wild West-themed party in Wyoming.

Party on the prairie ????

Kloss shared a string of photos from the event, showing her in an off-the-shoulder white prairie dress and Bloom in a mustard jacket and cowboy hat.

She captioned another photo of her and Kushner: “My cowboy.”

My cowboy ????

Bloom also shared a photo of himself and Perry together in front of a blazing sunset, captioned: “Wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union @karliekloss @joshuakushner.”

Other famous faces in attendance at the ceremony were Mila Kunis, Diane von Furstenburg and stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

So many ways to dress Western…

Kloss and Kushner confirmed their engagement in July 2018 after six years of dating.





