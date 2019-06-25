Fleur East to host new breakfast radio show

25th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The former X Factor star will front a new programme on Hits Radio.

Fleur East will host a new breakfast show on Hits Radio, it has been announced.

The former X Factor star will take over the slot from Gemma Atkinson, who will move to the drivetime show after she gives birth to her first child with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez.

East, who recently married her fashion designer partner Marcel Badiane-Robin, will broadcast live from Manchester on weekday mornings alongside co-hosts Greg Burns and James Barr.

She said: “We’re buzzing with excitement to launch this new show and be a morning companion for so many people around the UK.

“There will be early starts, but breakfast radio has the power to brighten up any morning, and we’re all about bringing that fun and positive energy.”

Sarah Jane Crawford was recently appointed to present afternoons on the station, in addition to hosting The UK Chart Show every Sunday, while Jordan Lee has been signed up as evening host.

The new breakfast show will launch on July 12.

