Jeremy Kyle guests were warned about his ‘presenting style’, documents show

MPs have released documents relating to the now defunct TV show ahead of a grilling of ITV bosses.

Guests on The Jeremy Kyle Show were warned about the host’s “presenting style” before they recorded the programme.

They show that participants were told that the long-running programme wanted to “prevent” arguments.

Guests were also asked whether they are “certain they will be able to cope” with a “worst-case scenario”, if they fail lie detector tests.

And they are also asked before going on air: “Are you aware of Jeremy’s presenting style?

“Do you understand that he may not agree with your point of view on certain things?

“Do you understand that he can be very critical of people if he thinks they are in the wrong?”

A document given to participants on the now-axed programme explained that they would be kept apart from the people that they would eventually confront.

“During the whole of the run-up to filming you will be kept apart from anyone you are to confront on the show,” it said.

“This is as much for your safety and peace of mind as anything else.

“While security will be on hand to help calm any arguments that may flare up we also feel it best to do what we can to prevent them in the first place.

“If you knew of two people who argued constantly wouldn’t you want to keep them separated before they can begin to get the help Jeremy offers?”

The notes also say that the show does not pay for alcoholic drinks for participants on the show, who stay in a hotel.

And it tells them not to wear pyjamas and other nightwear in dining areas.

On the show itself, it says “physical aggression” is never allowed.

And on aftercare, it states: “When the show has finished recording you will be invited to meet Graham, our resident counselling psychologist or one of his team.

“He/they will be on hand to give you initial help through any difficulties you may be facing.

“Thereafter Graham will make a recommendation to your show’s producer about the best way forward for you once you have returned home.

“If necessary The Jeremy Kyle Show will then arrange subsequent counselling sessions for you in your own area. Of course it is completely up to you whether you want to take up this help.”

On tests, participants are told to “confirm” their “understanding” that they are not 100% accurate.

And they are told: “We may use data relating to your sex life to assess your suitability to participate in the programme.”

Jeremy Kyle turned down a request to appear before MPs investigating reality TV.

ITV axed The Jeremy Kyle Show – a fixture in its schedule for 14 years – in May, following the death of participant Steve Dymond.

It initially suspended filming but ended the series after coming under pressure from politicians and the public.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee then launched an inquiry into reality TV.

Senior executives from ITV will be the first to give evidence to the probe.

