Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine thanks fans for support after cancer diagnosis

25th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The heavy metal band has been forced to cancel a string of tour dates while Mustaine undergoes treatment.

People Megadeth

Megadeth star Dave Mustaine has thanked “the best fans in the world” for their support following his throat cancer diagnosis.

The heavy metal guitarist and vocalist, 57, revealed last week he has already started treatment for the disease and that the band will have to cancel the majority of their shows this year.

Mustaine provided an update on Monday, sharing a video to Twitter in which he said: “Hi, I wanted to take a moment real quick and thank my family, my friends and the best fans in the world for all of your support and love over the last few days.

“We’re gonna beat this thing together.”

The post was captioned: “Thank you.”

Following the diagnosis, Megadeth have cancelled a string of shows across the US this summer.

Mustaine said the group will be “back on the road ASAP” and that their 2019 Megacruise, a metal music cruise lasting five days in October, will still go ahead, “and the band will be a part of it in some form”.

Mustaine and his band mates Kiko Loureiro, David Ellefson and Dirk Verbeuren are in the studio, working on the follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2016 album Dystopia.

Dave Mustaine
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has thanked fans for their support following his throat cancer diagnosis (Ian West/PA)

Mustaine started his career as a member of Metallica as their original lead guitarist.

However he was fired from the heavy metal band before the release of their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, in 1983 due to his substance abuse issues.

He went on to form Megadeth shortly after being dismissed from Metallica alongside Ellefson, and the group have gone on to achieve success in the thrash metal world.

The band have released 15 albums, from their debut Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! in 1985 to their most recent, Dystopia.

© Press Association 2019

