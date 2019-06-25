Kim Kardashian West shares new pictures from White House visit

25th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star is campaigning for criminal justice reform.

Trump

Kim Kardashian West has shared new pictures from her visit to the White House as she continues her campaign for criminal justice reform.

The reality TV star and trainee lawyer gave a speech in Washington DC earlier this month to announce a ride-share initiative for ex-prisoners.

Kardashian West, 38, posted photographs from the visit on Instagram on Monday.

View this post on Instagram

Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. It was an honor to take part in the announcement that the administration and private sector will be stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home. I’m proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft , a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community. Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home. If there are any other companies who would like to step up, we would welcome the support. At the moment we have a particular need for cell phones and minutes so that these people can communicate with potential employers and with their loved ones.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Wearing an emerald green suit, mother-of-four Kardashian West was pictured walking through the grounds of the White House, standing at a podium delivering a speech next to President Donald Trump and sitting next to his daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.

In the final snap she is seen reclining on a table alongside the lawyers she has been working with, Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson.

Writing alongside the pictures, Kardashian West, who is married to the rapper Kanye West, said “more needs to be done” to help people coming out of prison.

She called on businesses to get in touch to help, writing: “At the moment we have a particular need for cell phones and minutes so that these people can communicate with potential employers and with their loved ones.”

During Kardashian West’s June 13 White House appearance, Mr Trump praised her work on justice reform after she worked towards the First Step Act being signed into US law.

The bill aims to help former prisoners avoid re-offending and get employment. Kardashian West has said she hopes to take the California bar exam in 2022.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Yewande Biala dumped from Love Island villa
Yewande Biala dumped from Love Island villa

An important Kenzo show rounded off an eventful Paris Men’s Fashion Week

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Croissants, oysters and cycling – Felicity Cloake’s culinary Tour de France

Croissants, oysters and cycling – Felicity Cloake’s culinary Tour de France
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
I waited four and a half hours to meet the legend that is Naomi Campbell – here’s what happened

I waited four and a half hours to meet the legend that is Naomi Campbell – here’s what happened
What children should be learning about saving the planet

What children should be learning about saving the planet
What children should be learning about saving the planet

Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them