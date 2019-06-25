Line Of Duty and Game Of Thrones in running at TV Choice Awards

25th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The awards will be held in London on September 9.

Line of Duty

Line Of Duty is among the frontrunners at this year’s TV Choice Awards, where it is up for four gongs.

The crime drama is up against Game Of Thrones, Poldark and Victoria for the coveted best drama gong, while its stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar both have nods in the best actor category.

Vicky McClure has been nominated for best actress, where she faces Vera star Brenda Blethyn, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Eleanor Tomlinson of Poldark.

It is set to be a battle in the best new drama category, where The Bay and Sex Education face stiff competition from Bodyguard and Killing Eve.

Jodie Comer interview
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer (Ian West/PA)

Call The Midwife, Casualty, Doctor Who and The Durrells are all in the running for best family drama.

Britain’s Got Talent will take on Strictly, Dancing On Ice and The Great British Bake Off for the talent show prize, while First Dates/First Dates Hotel, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Love Island and Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries have all made the shortlist for the reality show award.

In the world of soaps, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale are all represented in the newcomer and actor and actress categories, while Hollyoaks join them to battle for the best soap trophy.

The awards, hosted by Pointless star Richard Osman for the third time, will take place at The London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday September 9.

Viewers have from June 25 until July 5 to cast their votes at: www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk.

© Press Association 2019

Yewande Biala dumped from Love Island villa
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Lizzo stole the show at the BET Awards – here’s why she’s such a body-positivity icon

Croissants, oysters and cycling – Felicity Cloake’s culinary Tour de France

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

An important Kenzo show rounded off an eventful Paris Men’s Fashion Week

