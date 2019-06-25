BBC announces two black history digital series

Alt History will be presented by David Olusoga.

The BBC has announced two new digital series exploring black British history.

Presenter David Olusoga addresses “how and why the black experience is often left out of the narrative of British history” in Alt History.

A second series, Black To Life, is a collection of short films highlighting “surprising and little-known stories of black figures from British history”.

Edward Swarthye (BBC)

Both series will be published by BBC Stories on their YouTube channel.

Olusoga said: “When I was growing up, I learnt nothing about black British history at school. It was as if we had no history.

“These Alt History films reveal the black presence in the great events of a hundred years ago.”

Back To Life (BBC)

Daisy Griffith, BBC digital commissioner in factual, said: “The black experience is an important part of British history, but too often it’s overlooked, and under-taught.

“The stories featured in both Black To Life and Alt History are fascinating insights into a world we often hear about – such as the First World War, or Queen Victoria’s court – through an angle we rarely hear much about.

“We hope that both series will help people to think again, and to learn about and gain a new appreciation of our shared history.”

