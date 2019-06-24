Naomi Campbell celebrates British Vogue editor’s impact on industry

The model will be given the Icon Award at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

Naomi Campbell has hailed British Vogue editor Edward Enninful for his “exceptional” impact on the fashion industry as it was announced she is to be honoured with a special award.

The supermodel, 49, is being given the Icon prize at the 2019 Fashion Awards in recognition of her contribution to the industry as well as her philanthropic work with charities and efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa.

Speaking at a British Fashion Council (BFC) announcement event at The Ritz, Campbell said she saw things moving forwards when it came to diversity in the industry.

“I see progress yes,” she told the Press Association. “As always, more focus to be had.”

She also said she was impressed by what Ghanian-born Enninful – the first male editor of British Vogue – had achieved.

Edward Enninful (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Enninful has also championed diversity in the industry, and recently released a special edition of the magazine to celebrate women over 50.

“Edward, what he has done in this year has been exceptional,” Campbell said.

“And I’m not being biased,” added the catwalk queen, who is a contributing editor at the magazine.

Campbell said she had high hopes for the future of fashion.

“What excites me is that the industry is going to embrace the great continent of Africa. Once and for all.”

Campbell will be given the Fashion Icon Award in a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2.

Caroline Rush and Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said: “We cannot think of a more deserving recipient than iconic Londoner Naomi Campbell. She has achieved exceptional work in the industry.

“Naomi represents female empowerment, activism and glamour and her voice is used for great impact.

“We are thrilled to present the Fashion Icon Award to Naomi and acknowledge her for her remarkable contribution to the global fashion industry and we look forward to celebrating with her in London in December.”

