Naomi Campbell to be honoured with Fashion Icon Award

The catwalk queen will receive her award at a ceremony in December.

Naomi Campbell is to be honoured with the prestigious Icon prize at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

The supermodel, 49, is being recognised for her contribution to the industry as well as her philanthropist work with charities and efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa.

She will be given the Fashion Icon Award at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, the British Fashion Council (BFC) announced.

BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said: “We cannot think of a more deserving recipient than iconic Londoner Naomi Campbell. She has achieved exceptional work in the industry.

Caroline Rush and Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

“Naomi represents female empowerment, activism and glamour and her voice is used for great impact.

“We are thrilled to present the Fashion Icon Award to Naomi and acknowledge her for her remarkable contribution to the global fashion industry and we look forward to celebrating with her in London in December.”

London-born Campbell was discovered as a schoolgirl and she went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She is also known for her charity work, and in 2005 founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.

The Fashion Icon Award is one of the special recognition awards that celebrate outstanding contributions to the fashion industry presented during the Fashion Awards.

Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

General tickets for the ceremony are available via Ticketmaster from June 26.

