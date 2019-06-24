Mindy Kaling ‘listening to music and weeping’ as she turns 40

24th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The actress said her birthday is a time to reflect.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling has said she marked her 40th birthday by listening to music and “weeping my eyes out”.

The American actress celebrated the milestone on June 24.

She posted a message on Twitter telling her 11.9 million followers that the day was about looking back over her life so far.

“Just doing what I do every birthday morning, listening to the Graceland album and weeping my eyes out, reflecting on the joys and heartbreaks of my life,” said Kaling, who is known for shows such as The Mindy Project and the US version of The Office.

“Today I look back, tomorrow I look forward.

“Happy birthday to me – I worked hard these 40 years.”

