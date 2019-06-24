Will Young leads race for chart number one with brooding seventh album

24th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Lexicon sits ahead in the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

Attitude Pride Awards 2018

Will Young is on track to secure his fifth number one album with Lexicon, his darkest and most electronically-influenced record yet.

The former Pop Idol winner’s seventh effort sits at number one in the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

It comes after Young suffered a period of poor mental health, leading him to rethink his recording process.

His first album since 2015’s chart-topping 85% Proof, Lexicon sees the Wokingham-born singer explore a radically different musical palette.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen’s 19th record, Western Stars, drops from number one to two after beating Madonna’s Madame X to the top spot last week.

Irish indie rockers Two Door Cinema Club sit in third place with False Alarm, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is at four while Mark Ronson’s Late Night Feelings enters at number five.

Electronic dance band Hot Chip’s seventh record, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, could score them their first top-10 in over a decade, entering at number six.

The album was co-produced by Cassius’s Philippe Zdar, who died aged 52 last week after accidentally falling from a building in Paris.

The Raconteurs, fronted by Jack White, enter at number seven with Help Us Stranger while Hollywood Vampires, the rock supergroup featuring Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, sit at nine with Rise.

On the singles chart Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look likely to score the week’s highest new entry with Senorita at number two.

The North American pair previously duetted on I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.

Predictably, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s supremely successful collaboration I Don’t Care sits at number one in the mid-week bulletin.

They lead Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22, by 2,500 combined sales.

Stormzy’s melodic new single Crown is poised to debut at four, with his previous number one Vossi Bop ahead at three.

The south London grime artist will headline Glastonbury Festival on Friday night.

© Press Association 2019

