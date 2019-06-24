New Top Gear line-up scores highest launch figures since 2016

24th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The show now boasts a presenting team of Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Top Gear

Top Gear’s new presenting team has hit the ratings for six with the highest viewing figures for a launch episode since 2016.

Former cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness made their debut on BBC Two’s motoring show earlier this month, alongside returning presenter Chris Harris.

Their first episode on the show was watched by a TV audience 4.1 million, according to consolidated ratings from Barb.

This is the biggest audience for a launch episode since Chris Evans’s debut on the show in 2016, which pulled in 6.4 million, and makes it the most watched BBC Two title of the year so far, according to the channel.

The second episode of the series achieved overnight ratings of 2.8 million and a 14.1% share. These numbers are expected to grow when the ratings are consolidated.

Just 2.5 million saw the first episode of Top Gear’s previous series back in February 2019 – which was also the last series to be hosted by former Friends star Matt LeBlanc.

LeBlanc announced he was leaving because of the demands of the role and how much it kept him away from his family and friends.

Consolidated ratings include people who recorded the programme on TV and watched up to seven days later.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France: I can’t wear PJs to the shops any more

Brittny Ward reveals Jenson Button burst into tears at news of her pregnancy
Brittny Ward reveals Jenson Button burst into tears at news of her pregnancy

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

What children should be learning about saving the planet

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
I can breathe, says Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter after breast implants removed

I can breathe, says Emmerdale’s Lucy Pargeter after breast implants removed
Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them

Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them
Lizzo stole the show at the BET Awards – here’s why she’s such a body-positivity icon

Lizzo stole the show at the BET Awards – here’s why she’s such a body-positivity icon
Lizzo stole the show at the BET Awards – here’s why she’s such a body-positivity icon

Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France: I can’t wear PJs to the shops any more