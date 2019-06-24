Courteney Cox teases Friends reunion with girls’ night selfie

24th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

She joined her female co-stars on Sunday night.

Friends Photocall

Courteney Cox has shared a sneak peek into her girls’ night with fellow Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

The sitcom star teased a potential reunion as she shared an image from her Sunday night with the pair, who played Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay in the hit US series.

Cox, 55, who played Monica Geller, captioned a selfie of the trio: “Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram….”

She added the hashtags #gotnothing, #friends and #girlsnight.

Kudrow, 55, also posted a photo from their evening together, joking: “Halfway there,” before adding the hashtags #girlsnight night and a mysterious question mark.

View this post on Instagram

Halfway there… #girlsnight #?

A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on

Talk of a Friends reunion has grown in recent months, with Aniston, 50, earlier this month refusing to rule out a revival, saying “anything could happen”.

But Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman, who was recently asked about her view on a potential reunion, saying: “Why mess up a good thing? We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

And co-star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, has said he would not want to take part in a Friends reunion because it would “ruin” the sitcom’s ending.

© Press Association 2019

