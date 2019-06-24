Edith Bowman apologises after sparking Bradley Cooper Glastonbury rumour

She hinted the Hollywood actor might appear alongside his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the Somerset festival.

Edith Bowman has apologised after sparking a rumour that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are planning to stage an A Star Is Born reunion at Glastonbury this weekend.

The BBC radio presenter caused speculation during an appearance on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch yesterday when she hinted she knew the identity of one of the event’s myriad surprise guests.

The 45-year-old then recalled how Hollywood actor Cooper, 44, had said on her Soundtracking podcast last year that he was in discussions to perform with Gaga, 33, at the festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset.

So sorry this has grown arms and legs. Blame Mr Cooper 🤪 — edith bowman (@edibow) June 24, 2019

However, on Monday Emily Eavis, the event’s organiser and daughter of founder Michael Eavis, denied the pair had been booked to appear.

On Twitter she wrote: “Before this one gets out of control… the answer is no, that isn’t happening. (Although you can watch the amazing A Star Is Born in our Pilton Palais cinema tent at 4.30pm on Friday.)”

Bowman replied to her tweet and jokingly suggested she blame Cooper for the furore.

A Star is born co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Ian West/PA)

Cooper, who made his directorial debut with the film, appeared at the 2017 edition of the festival.

Singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson brought him, in character as Jackson Maine, on stage with him for a surprise performance at the event’s main Pyramid Stage to shoot scenes for the film.

And on Bowman’s podcast in October last year he said he had spoken to Eavis and her husband Nick Dewey about playing a six-song set on the smaller Park Stage.

