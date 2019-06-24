Keeley Hawes to play real-life detective in ITV drama

24th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The drama will tell the story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s ‘passionate search’ to discover the fate of Banaz Mahmod.

Keeley Hawes

Keeley Hawes will play a real-life detective in a TV drama about a woman murdered for “falling in love with the wrong man.”

The drama will tell the story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s “passionate search” to discover the fate of missing 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod.

She disappeared in 2006 and her body was found 100 miles away buried in a suitcase in a garden in Birmingham three months later.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode after she received the Queen’s Police Medal
Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode after she received the Queen’s Police Medal (Steve Parsons/PA)

Banaz was raped and tortured before succumbing to an agonising death.

Her father and uncle were among those jailed for life for her “barbaric” murder.

The two-part drama, Honour, was written by Gwyneth Hughes, whose credits include Vanity Fair and Dark Angel.

Line Of Duty, Bodyguard and The Durrells actress Hawes said: “It is a privilege to be working on Honour.

“In a time where ‘honour killings’ are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject.

“Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

DCI Caroline Goode vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice after discovering Banaz asked police for help several times but was not taken seriously.

Writer Hughes said: “Banaz Mahmod met her brutish death on the orders of her own father and uncle, which I find profoundly unsettling.

“That this story is ultimately so uplifting is down to the sheer heroism and dedication of the police officers who hunted down her killers.

“Caroline Goode and her team felt real love for this girl they’d never met. I found their unusual warmth and humanity deeply moving.”

Filming begins in September.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Prince Charles to meet Outlander star Sam Heughan in Glasgow

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Sheridan Smith says she was drunk when she blamed fiance’s mum for dog death
Sheridan Smith says she was drunk when she blamed fiance’s mum for dog death

Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France: I can’t wear PJs to the shops any more

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Friends star Matthew Perry laughs off reports about ‘dishevelled’ appearance

Friends star Matthew Perry laughs off reports about ‘dishevelled’ appearance
Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
How to make MiMi Aye’s golden pumpkin curry

How to make MiMi Aye’s golden pumpkin curry
How to make MiMi Aye’s golden pumpkin curry

Prince Charles to meet Outlander star Sam Heughan in Glasgow