Lizzo and Mary J Blige among stars on BET Awards blue carpet

24th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Blige was to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

2019 BET Awards – Arrivals

Pop star Lizzo and R&B singer Mary J Blige were among the stars pictured on the blue carpet at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The annual awards show, which celebrates black performers in the entertainment industry, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Actress Regina Hall was on presenting duties while Cardi B and DJ Khaled were among the performers.

Pop star Lizzo, who was also among the nominees, arrived on the blue carpet wearing a brown minidress with statement shoulder pieces and a matching hat.

2019 BET Awards – Arrivals
Pop star Lizzo was among the stars posing for pictures ahead of the 2019 BET Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Blige was to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award by BET and arrived at the ceremony in a floor-length white and silver gown.

The 49-year-old wore her blonde, wavy hair down and completed the look with a diamond ring on her right hand.

2019 BET Awards – Arrivals
Mary J Blige was given a lifetime achievement award by BET (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

British R&B star Ella Mai has enjoyed a breakout year in the US and her self-titled album is up for album of the year.

She stood out from the crowd in a neon two-piece suit, teamed with matching glasses.

2019 BET Awards – Arrivals
Ella Mai has enjoyed a successful year in the US powered by her hugely successful single Boo’d Up (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Girls Trip star Hall, 48, wore a black minidress with puffy shoulders and had her hair pulled back in a tight ponytail.

As well as hosting for the evening, Hall was nominated for best actress.

2019 BET Awards – Arrivals
Host for the evening Regina Hall arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress and model Karrueche Tran turned heads in a yellow two-piece suit.

She arrived on the carpet with boyfriend Victor Cruz, a Super Bowl-winning former American footballer.

2019 BET Awards – Arrivals
Model Karrueche Tran wore yellow for the blue carpet at the BET Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

© Press Association 2019

