Record start for Toy Story 4 at UK box office

Toy Story 4 enjoyed a record-breaking opening weekend at the UK box office, according to Disney.

The film, starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, arrived in cinemas on Friday and brought in 15 million US dollars (£11.7 million) over its first three days, the entertainment giant said.

That total is the highest ever opening weekend for an animated movie in the UK, according to Disney.

Tom Hanks stars in Toy Story 4

The movie, which also stars Tony Hales, Annie Potts and Keanu Reeves, grossed 238 million US dollars (£187 million) worldwide over its opening weekend.

In the US it earned 120 million dollars (£94 million), Disney said, making it the fourth highest animated opening ever, behind only Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and Shrek 3.

It is the third highest debut of the year in the US, after Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, joining Aladdin to give Disney the top four openings of the year so far.

As well as raking in the money at the box office, Toy Story 4 has been a huge critical success and currently holds a 98% rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Toy Story 4, a sequel to 2010’s Toy Story 3, is in cinemas now.

