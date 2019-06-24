Record start for Toy Story 4 at UK box office

24th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The film arrived in cinemas on Friday.

Toy Story 4 European Premiere – London

Toy Story 4 enjoyed a record-breaking opening weekend at the UK box office, according to Disney.

The film, starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, arrived in cinemas on Friday and brought in 15 million US dollars (£11.7 million) over its first three days, the entertainment giant said.

That total is the highest ever opening weekend for an animated movie in the UK, according to Disney.

Toy Story 4
Tom Hanks stars in Toy Story 4, which enjoyed a record-breaking opening weekend at the UK box office, according to Disney (Ian West/PA)

The movie, which also stars Tony Hales, Annie Potts and Keanu Reeves, grossed 238 million US dollars (£187 million) worldwide over its opening weekend.

In the US it earned 120 million dollars (£94 million), Disney said, making it the fourth highest animated opening ever, behind only Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and Shrek 3.

It is the third highest debut of the year in the US, after Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, joining Aladdin to give Disney the top four openings of the year so far.

As well as raking in the money at the box office, Toy Story 4 has been a huge critical success and currently holds a 98% rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Toy Story 4, a sequel to 2010’s Toy Story 3, is in cinemas now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts
Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts

Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France: I can’t wear PJs to the shops any more
Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France: I can’t wear PJs to the shops any more

How to make MiMi Aye’s golden pumpkin curry

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive

5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play
Video: Teacher with severe food phobia tucks into her first ever Christmas dinner thanks to hypnosis

Video: Teacher with severe food phobia tucks into her first ever Christmas dinner thanks to hypnosis
Video: Teacher with severe food phobia tucks into her first ever Christmas dinner thanks to hypnosis

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre