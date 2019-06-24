Brittny Ward reveals Jenson Button burst into tears at news of her pregnancy

Model Brittny Ward has revealed Jenson Button burst into tears at the news of her pregnancy.

The former Formula One driver was moved by the announcement from his partner, who presented him with a pregnancy test.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Ward said the tearful response was perfect.

Brittny Ward (Hello! magazine)

She said: “Jenson was away when I found out, and I wanted to tell him face-to face so I waited until he returned home.

“It was so hard to not say anything on the phone but I thought it was more special to do it in person.

“I gave him a little gift box with the test in it and he started crying.

“It was a very sweet moment. It was exactly what you would want the father of your future child to do.”

The Somerset-born 2009 F1 world champion and the American model revealed they were expecting their first child together in January this year, and Ward’s due date is next month.

The couple announced their engagement last June after around two years of dating.

Ward said she was “very, very shocked” at Button’s “totally unexpected” proposal in Malibu.

She said: “We had talked about getting married one day but I definitely wasn’t expecting him to propose on that day.

“We were having a few drinks overlooking the ocean. I never take pictures but for some reason I wanted to right at that moment and I didn’t realise he was getting ready to propose.

“He was really nervous and told me to put my phone down and then he went down on two knees and asked me to marry him.

Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his marriage to model Jessica Michibata ended in late 2015.

The full interview is available in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019