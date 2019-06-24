Olympian Amy Williams on ‘wonderful’ bond between her toddler and new baby

The former skeleton star also revealed she qualified as a personal trainer during her maternity leave.

Olympic champion Amy Williams has told of her joy at the instant bond that has formed between her toddler and her newborn son.

Williams, who won gold in the skeleton at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, welcomed her second son with husband Craig Ham earlier this month.

She said their two-year-old Oscar has already shown signs of affection to his baby brother, who they have named Alfie.

Amy Williams with her son Alfie (Hello! magazine)

Williams, 36, told Hello! magazine: “He has been amazing with him. Every time Oscar goes past the Moses basket he’ll stroke his head and say: ‘Hello Alfie,’ and give him a kiss

“It is wonderful how they already seem to have such a bond.”

Williams told the magazine that Alfie weighed 9lb 4oz when he was born on June 10.

The former Olympian, who retired from skeleton in 2012, said she would support her children if they developed her love of high-risk sports.

“You want to protect them and never want them getting hurt, but if they choose to go off to do some crazy wild stuff, I’d have to understand,” she said.

Williams, who was part of the BBC presenting team for last year’s Winter Olympics, also revealed she qualified as a personal trainer during her maternity leave.

She said: “I have 10 to 15 years of world-class-level fitness and performance, so I always wanted to do personal training and now I have qualified.

“I never want that side of my life to go away.

“In the future I would like to help other people achieve their fitness goals.”

