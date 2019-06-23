Susan Boyle wants to become a foster mother

23rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The singer said she loves being with children.

Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle has said not having children is her “biggest regret” and that she would like to become a foster mother.

The Scottish singer, 58, told The Sun’s Dan Wootton on his podcast: “When things quieten down a bit I would like to maybe get into fostering.

“I’m 58 so I’ve got something to bring my family home to.

“I’ve a lovely house, why not share it?”

Boyle – who found fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 – said there were a couple of children in her life “who think the world of me”.

“I love kids,” she said.

“I never had any of my own, that’s my biggest regret, but I love kids.

“They’re good fun to be with.”

© Press Association 2019

