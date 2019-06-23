Stacey Solomon feels ‘like a new person’ after mini-makeover

23rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The TV star welcomed her son last month.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has said she is feeling “like a new person” after a mini-makeover.

The Loose Women panellist welcomed son Rex with partner Joe Swash last month and has been open about the reality of life with a newborn, including her struggle with breastfeeding and the fact she was worried about going outside with the baby.

On Sunday, Solomon shared a picture on Instagram of herself looking glamorous, telling fans: “Got my hair done. It took a couple of days because couldn’t face it all at once! haha.

“Drew some eyebrows on and today I feel like a new person!

“No filter just utter joy!”

She went on: “I don’t know what I’m more excited about though my new fro or the fact that when I leant over the bath to wash my hair my boob started leaking! Wahooooo! Only one and just a dribble but none the less I was exstatic about it!”

Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships, and Swash, 37, has a son called Harry from a previous relationship.

© Press Association 2019

Love Island’s Amy irate as Curtis kisses Arabella and gives her 10 out of 10