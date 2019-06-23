Sarah Michelle Gellar shares Cruel Intentions kiss pic on Selma Blair’s birthday

23rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The actresses co-starred in the film in 1999.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar wished Selma Blair a happy birthday by sharing a throwback photo of them leaning in for a kiss in their film Cruel Intentions.

The pair shared the screen in the 1999 film.

Marking Blair’s 47th birthday on Sunday, Gellar said on Instagram: “I may not be able to spend your birthday with you, but that won’t stop me from sending kisses.

“Happy Birthday @selmablair.”

Blair’s own birthday post focused on her admiration for Killing Eve baddie Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who penned the first series of the drama.

She shared a shot of Comer in character as the killer, writing: “And I am in love with #villanelle.

“It’s my birthday. I’m allowed.

“@jodiemcomer you really killed it. thanks for the binge.”

“#phoebewallerbridge I know what my birthday wishes will be for many years to come.

“Congratulations on your brain. And beauty.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: From skirt lengths to top hats, here’s how to dress for Royal Ascot

Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts
Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts

5 of the most fashionable pregnancy announcements as Blake Lively debuts her baby bump
5 of the most fashionable pregnancy announcements as Blake Lively debuts her baby bump

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Amy irate as Curtis kisses Arabella and gives her 10 out of 10

Love Island’s Amy irate as Curtis kisses Arabella and gives her 10 out of 10
5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive

5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive
As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return
We tried out Vita Liberata’s massively hyped three-week Phenonemal fake tan

We tried out Vita Liberata’s massively hyped three-week Phenonemal fake tan
We tried out Vita Liberata’s massively hyped three-week Phenonemal fake tan

Video: From skirt lengths to top hats, here’s how to dress for Royal Ascot