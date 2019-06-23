Chloe Madeley: I’ll never do lip fillers again

23rd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The 31-year-old said she ‘immediately regretted’ the procedure.

Chloe Madeley

Chloe Madeley has said she has never regretted anything as much as getting lip fillers.

The fitness expert – who is married to rugby star James Haskell – tried fillers a few months ago but said it looked “awful”.

Madeley, 31, told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “A friend of mine – one of the rugby girlfriends – got qualified to do lip stuff and she was like, ‘I’m gonna do it for free, do you want to do it?’

“And I’d always wanted to try it so I said yes.

“She said for me it would dissolve in about three or four months and so I asked her to do a minimal amount.

“I immediately regretted it.

“It looked awful.

“But I told myself it was OK, it would go.

“But it’s still there eight months later! I hate it and I’ll never do it again.”

View this post on Instagram

Fabulous #4 🖤

A post shared by Chloe Haskell (@madeleychloe) on

Madeley, daughter of TV stars Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, added: “My brothers were like, ‘What have you done to your f****** face?’

“I was like, ‘Don’t even talk to me about it’.”

© Press Association 2019

