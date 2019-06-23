Yewande threatens to quit Love Island over love triangle woes

Yewande is seen in tears in Sunday’s episode, doubting her future in the villa.

Yewande Biala has said she is considering leaving Love Island over the love triangle between herself, her partner Danny Williams and newcomer Arabella Chi.

In scenes that will air in Sunday’s episode, Yewande will be seen confronting Danny over his intentions towards Arabella, who is vying for his affections.

Following her arrival in the villa earlier this week, Arabella picked Danny as one of her dates, and the pair have since agreed they have a connection.

However, Yewande – who is coupled up with Danny – will now call him out over his behaviour after Arabella tells her about their budding romance.

💔FIRST LOOK 💔 Yewande's left devastated after a tense chat with Danny. As she questions her future in the villa, he faces some home truths from the boys… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0lzz6iznru — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 23, 2019

Yewande tells Danny: “Arabella came and had a chat with me and she said that you both have agreed you have an undeniable connection and you both want to continue getting to know each other?”

Danny says yes, and Yewande, who feels he has not been honest with her, replies: “You never said to me that you had a connection (with Arabella).”

He says: “I just said it was a really good date and that she would get on really well with everyone in the villa.”

Yewande points out that he had told her he was keen to progress on their own relationship, adding: “You failed to mention that you want to get to know her even though you already told me that you’re not interested in getting to know anyone else. Am I right or am I wrong?

“Did you or did you not say that no matter who walked in your head wouldn’t be turned?”

Danny says that he did say that, but that his date with Arabella was “really good”.

In a preview clip for the programme, Michael Griffiths tells the islanders that Danny has “lied to everyone”.

Yewande later tells her fellow islanders Amber Gill and Anna Vakili that she is confused and may leave the show.

She says: “At first, I thought ‘I can do this’ and then now I don’t really want to be here and I want to go home. I just feel like, I’m not going to find love here.

Anna tells her: “You’re going to let him win by going home.”

Speaking to camera and in tears, Yewande says: “I think I just need time to really think about what’s going on and then I can decide on what I want to do.”

Arabella will also be seen telling Danny that he needs to make a decision between herself and Yewande, and that “in an ideal world” he would tell Yewande that they are over.

Yewande’s journey on Love Island started slowly, but she later became romantically interested with Danny, a late arrival to the villa.

In recent days, as Danny’s interest towards Arabella has grown, he has accused Yewande of not being affectionate enough.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday.

