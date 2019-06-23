Alice Cooper on death ‘pact’ with wife: We couldn’t live without each other

The shock rock music star and his wife of 43 years will ‘go together’ when the time comes, he said.

Alice Cooper has said he has made a death pact with his wife Sheryl Goddard.

The veteran rock star, 71, and Goddard, 61, have been married for more than 40 years, and he said they could not live without each other.

Cooper told the Sunday Mirror: “We’ve made a pact – there is no way of surviving without each other.

“I couldn’t live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.

“Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together.”

He added: “I’ve been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other.”

Shock rock star Cooper – whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier – and Goddard, a dancer and choreographer who performed for the rock star in the 1970s and 1980s, married in 1976.

Despite a brief break in the early 1980s when Goddard filed for divorce, the couple reconciled and have been together ever since, and they have three children together.

Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)

Goddard will perform with the Alice Cooper band in October this year when they come to the UK, and Cooper said: “She dances better now than she did in 1975. You would think people would want to get away from the wives but she is my best friend.

“And there is no way of surviving without each other.”

Cooper, who admitted to substance abuse in his younger years, said he weighs the same as he did when he was 30, crediting his health to not smoking and not having had an alcoholic drink for nearly 40 years.

He said his mother, who is 96, is “indestructible” and that “it must be in the genes”.

© Press Association 2019