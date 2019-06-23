Mark Ronson’s fans keep throwing Curly Wurly bars at him on stage

The music star’s favourite childhood chocolate bar keeps coming back to haunt him.

Mark Ronson has said that his fans keep throwing Curly Wurly chocolate bars at him when he performs on stage.

The record producer and DJ said that he was a big fan of the Cadbury treat when he lived in the UK as a child, but that it can sometimes be “painful” if one hits him when he is performing live.

He told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch: “People used to ask me, because I grew up in England and moved to the States, they’d be like, ‘What’s the thing you miss about England?’.

“I’d say, ‘Well, I loved Curly Wurlys’. And I think some more passionate fans started throwing them.

“You know, you throw a Curly Wurly at a festival, it picks up some speed and you get hit in he head, it’s like, it might be a gesture of love but it can be painful.”

Ronson, 43, was offered a chocolate cake with a Curly Wurly-inspired design on the top by the programme’s presenters Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy.

Ronson joked: “That would hurt if someone threw that at you on stage, for sure.”

The music star, who earlier this year won an Oscar for co-writing A Star Is Born song Shallow, has just released his new album Late Night Feelings.

