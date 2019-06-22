Sam Neill duck video delights fans

Charlie the duck has become a regular character in Neill’s social media posts.

Actor Sam Neill has delighted social media users with a video of a duck.

The Jurassic Park actor, who owns a vineyard in New Zealand, posted to Twitter a clip of his duck Charlie swimming towards him and being met with a barrier of ice.

My duck Charlie was wanting to say hello this morning, but met a barrier of ice. A major hurdle. Then something very surprising happened … pic.twitter.com/bzToAMm2WR — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 22, 2019

Charlie, who has become a regular character in Neill’s social media posts, then surprises the actor by taking to the skies and flying over the ice to the shore.

While the sight of a duck flying may not be completely out of the ordinary, the manoeuvre from Charlie clearly left Neill astonished.

“Nobody knew you could fly,” Neill can be heard saying in surprise. “You haven’t flown for years. Good girl.”

Neill’s Twitter followers have kept up to date with his friendship with Charlie the duck in a series of posts over the last few years.

When a duck understands everything you say. pic.twitter.com/UWRiEPth6a — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 15, 2019

In a post earlier this year he was heard telling Charlie “you’re such a pretty duck”, while back in 2017 he posted a picture of himself giving the bird a massage.

