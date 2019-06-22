Sam Neill duck video delights fans

22nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Charlie the duck has become a regular character in Neill’s social media posts.

The Graham Norton Show – London

Actor Sam Neill has delighted social media users with a video of a duck.

The Jurassic Park actor, who owns a vineyard in New Zealand, posted to Twitter a clip of his duck Charlie swimming towards him and being met with a barrier of ice.

Charlie, who has become a regular character in Neill’s social media posts, then surprises the actor by taking to the skies and flying over the ice to the shore.

While the sight of a duck flying may not be completely out of the ordinary, the manoeuvre from Charlie clearly left Neill astonished.

“Nobody knew you could fly,” Neill can be heard saying in surprise. “You haven’t flown for years. Good girl.”

Neill’s Twitter followers have kept up to date with his friendship with Charlie the duck in a series of posts over the last few years.

In a post earlier this year he was heard telling Charlie “you’re such a pretty duck”, while back in 2017 he posted a picture of himself giving the bird a massage.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sir Elton John makes Aids funding plea after receiving France’s highest honour

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection
Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection

Stacey Solomon relieved as she takes baby out for the first time in four weeks

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot
5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive

5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive
The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day
Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all
Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

Sir Elton John makes Aids funding plea after receiving France’s highest honour