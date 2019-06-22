Emotional Gemma Atkinson fights back tears before baby shower

The actress is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

Gemma Atkinson fought back tears as she attended a surprise baby shower without her partner Gorka Marquez.

The former Emmerdale actress is pregnant with her first child with the Strictly Come Dancing professional.

Marquez, who is on tour, sent a touching message to the 34-year-old as she prepared for the event, organised by her friends who kept details scant.

She told her one million Instagram followers she was feeling “emotional” because “baby Marquez” was almost ready to arrive.

Atkinson also gave her fans a glimpse of the child’s nursery as she recorded a video message.

“I’m trying not to get emotional,” she said.

“It’s not long now until baby Marquez will be here. Obviously Gorks can’t be here. He’s on tour at the minute.

“But the baby’s already spoilt with loads of gifts. It’s a baby shower. I can’t drink and none of the gifts are for me.”

Marquez, 28, said he was sad not to be there, even if the event was a “girls thing”.

He posted on Instagram: “Wish I could be there today with you @glouiseatkinson, even though it’s a girls thing and you would be kicking me out anyway.

“Have the best time celebrating with family and friends! Can’t wait for baby marquez arrive and see the awesome mama you are!!! I love you.”

After the event, she added: “Such a wonderful surprise baby shower!!

“Cannot Thank my family and friends enough for all making the effort to come and celebrate with me and Baby Marquez and for bringing so many lovely gifts.

“Afternoon tea and cake and of course, Prosecco and cafe patron for guests. Top day!”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

© Press Association 2019