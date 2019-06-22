Heartbeat actor William Simons dies aged 79

22nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

He played the curmudgeonly PC Alf Ventress in the ITV show.

William Simons

Heartbeat actor William Simons has died aged 79.

The Welshman, full name Clifford William Cumberbatch Simons, played PC Alf Ventress in all 18 series of the ITV police drama between 1992 and 2010.

In a statement confirming his death, his agent said: “He was a wonderful, kind, warm, witty, lovely human being and anyone who ever worked with him or knew him will be devastated.”

PC Ventress was known for his cantankerous personality and continued to appear in the show as a civilian even after retiring from the force.

Simons also appeared in Emmerdale in 1976 and Coronation Street between 1972 and 1987.

A 60-year acting career saw him play Patrick Malahide’s sidekick in the BBC’s The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries.

He also took roles in Last Of The Summer Wine, Bergerac and The Darling Buds Of May, among other series.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

Sir Elton John makes Aids funding plea after receiving France’s highest honour
Sir Elton John makes Aids funding plea after receiving France’s highest honour

The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day
The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection

Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection
7 common concealer mistakes and how to avoid them

7 common concealer mistakes and how to avoid them
Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all
Stacey Solomon relieved as she takes baby out for the first time in four weeks

Stacey Solomon relieved as she takes baby out for the first time in four weeks
Stacey Solomon relieved as she takes baby out for the first time in four weeks

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot