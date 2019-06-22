Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas engaged on Italian holiday

The couple are currently on an idyllic getaway on the Amalfi Coast in a surprise trip organised by the actor.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have got engaged on a romantic Italian holiday.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star posted a picture of herself and the ex-Coronation Street actor on Instagram along with the caption: “I said YES.”

She added emojis of a ring and a heart to her post.

Mecklenburgh also showed off the ring in a short video clip on her Instagram story, a large, square yellow-tinged stone on a gold band.

Thomas wrote: “Welcome to the family @lucymeck1” in a post on his Instagram page.

He shared two pictures from their holiday in Italy, including one seemingly taken shortly after he proposed, in which Mecklenburgh can be seen holding his face and smiling, her engagement ring on show.

The second picture showed the pair looking over the sea from their dinner table at an idyllic spot in Positano in the Amalfi Coast, surrounded by lanterns.

Earlier this week, Mecklenburgh, 27, had praised Thomas, 35, for planning the surprise trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast, which she said was her “dream holiday”.

Lucy Mecklenburgh shows off her engagement ring (Lucy Mecklenburgh)

She said: “I’ve wanted to come to the Amalfi coast for years and so far it’s even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined!!”

Mecklenburgh, who has a fitness business, and Thomas have been in a relationship since 2017 after they met on the TV series Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Colleagues and friends of the couple congratulated the couple for their news, including Coronation Street stars Catherine Tyldesley and Helen Flanagan, and Towie’s Lydia Bright and Samantha Faiers.

Mecklenburgh, who appeared as an original cast-member of Towie from 2010 until 2013, was previously engaged to her former co-star Mario Falcone, and she later dating Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

Thomas is best known for his role as Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

He has also appeared in Neighbours and last year won the final series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Thomas has a daughter from his previous relationship with his former Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien.

