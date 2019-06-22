Stacey Solomon relieved as she takes baby out for the first time in four weeks

22nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The Loose Women star was grateful for the support from fans about her “totally crazy” fears.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has told of her joy at finally leaving the house after spending four weeks inside with her new baby son.

The Loose Women panellist, who welcomed son Rex with partner Joe Swash last month, went for a walk in the woods near her house with the baby strapped to her front following her admission of fears about stepping outside with him.

Solomon, 29, had said that she has “these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of airborne virus going around outside my front door”.

But the former X Factor star finally ventured out with Rex after her mother convinced her to go outside.

She posted a picture of herself smiling while holding Rex on Instagram and wrote: “We did it!!!! Yaaaay! Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend.

“So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll! I’m so glad she did.

“I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell. That was just the best.”

She added: “Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner. But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last 4 weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room. Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows!”

She said that she still has not “managed to wear more than pyjamas though”.

The TV presenter also thanked her 1.8 million followers for their support on her previous post, saying that she had received “so many inspiring and kind, positive comments” in a message in her Instagram story.

In a post on Thursday, Solomon had told of her fears about taking Rex outside and that she was “totally aware of how crazy that sounds”, blaming her hormones for her worries about leaving the house.

View this post on Instagram

Trying this on for size 😂 we haven’t ventured out for a walk yet but I’m definitely coming round to the idea! A change of scenery and putting on clothes that consist of a material that isn’t pyjama is starting to feel appealing 😂 I don’t know why I feel so wierd about leaving the house. I never felt like this with Leighton. I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door. Haha! Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds. But hey ho hormones are a crazy thing (I hope it’s that anyway😂). I think I just need to bite the bullet and get out there. Loads of people have told me about the @peanut app. It’s an app that connects you with other mums in your area to chat, meet up or just get some advice. I’ve joined, so I’m gonna give it a go. I need to get myself connected with other like minded mummas in my area. If anyone else is feeling the same and wanting to get out there, you should give it a go! I love the thought of surrounding myself with people who are hopefully feeling the same… I’m excited our first adventure into the big wide world, well maybe not world but at least a 1 mile radius of my house!😂💙 #peanutapp AD

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on

She had pledged to get out with him and to use an app to meet other mothers in the area.

Solomon has two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships, and Swash, 37, has a son called Harry from a previous relationship.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all

7 common concealer mistakes and how to avoid them
7 common concealer mistakes and how to avoid them

How to keep your pets safe at Halloween
How to keep your pets safe at Halloween

5 things never to say to your daughter if you want her to grow up body positive

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sir Elton John makes Aids funding plea after receiving France’s highest honour

Sir Elton John makes Aids funding plea after receiving France’s highest honour
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day
The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

Want to know the secrets of your 4 and 5-year-olds? A child psychologist reveals all