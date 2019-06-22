Friends star Matthew Perry laughs off reports about ‘dishevelled’ appearance

22nd Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The actor joked he was getting a manicure.

London Evening Standard British Film Awards – Press Room – London

Friends star Matthew Perry laughed off reports suggesting he looked “dishevelled” and had long fingernails.

The actor, 49, was pictured walking in New York City this week, prompting comments about his appearances.

However, he saw the funny side, tweeting: “I’m getting a manicure this morning. That’s okay right? I mean it says man right in the word.”

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in beloved sitcom Friends, has been battling health issues – and last year spent three months in hospital with a ruptured bowel.

He addressed the condition in September, tweeting: “Three months in a hospital bed. Check.”

In February, he sparked concern among fans by tweeting: “I got kicked out of therapy today.”

Perry starred in Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, from its beginning in 1994 until its final episode a decade later.

© Press Association 2019

