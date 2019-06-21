Felony charges for Cardi B over fight in New York strip club

21st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper has rejected a plea deal.

Cardi B

The Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has been indicted on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a New York City strip club.

The indictment filed in state court on Friday charges Cardi B with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges.

Prosecutors said she is to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens.

There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from her lawyer.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

Cardi B rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

© Press Association 2019

