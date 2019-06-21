Man held after hidden camera found in women’s toilet at James Bond studio

21st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said it is investigating a report of voyeurism.

Pinewood Studio results

A man has been arrested after a concealed camera was discovered in the women’s toilets at the studios where the next James Bond film is being made.

Police said they were investigating a report of voyeurism after the device was found earlier this week at the famous Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said a 49-year-old had been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Pinewood Studios
Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

A statement said: “Thames Valley Police is investigating a report of voyeurism, which was made from an address Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.”

Filming for the 25th edition of the British spy franchise is currently under way at the famous studios west of London.

A spokeswoman for Pinewood Studios said: “We take this issue very seriously. We have reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

On Thursday the Prince of Wales visited the site and met Bond stars Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes, as well as director Cary Fukunaga.

© Press Association 2019

