Olly Murs to take time out for recovery after ‘serious’ knee surgery

21st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The energetic pop star said he is going to struggle with ‘sitting still’ over the next few months.

Olly Murs

Olly Murs has said he is putting on a “brave face” after undergoing serious knee surgery.

The pop star said he will take a step back from social media while he recovers, and that he is going to struggle with “sitting still”.

Murs, 35, told his millions of Instagram and Twitter followers that he has had surgery, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed with his leg in a brace.

Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram 🥺😩 but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime. I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months 🤯😩 its going to kill me but it’s what’s needed. I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while – focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. ‪Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it’s time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don’t miss me too much 🤪 I’ll see you all soon 😘❤‬

He shared another picture of his bloodied knee covered in bandages, and a short video in which he attempts to dance while using crutches.

Murs wrote: “I’m putting on a brave face for the gram but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime.

“I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months – its going to kill me but it’s what’s needed.”

Murs said he is going to take some time off from social media, to “focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family”. ‪

He added: “Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it … now it’s time for a rest.

“Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don’t miss me too much. I’ll see you all soon.”

A number of Murs’ celebrity friends, including Nadiya Hussain, Michelle Keegan, Caroline Flack, Mark Wright and Vicky Pattison, wrote messages of support.

The singer, who rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2009, won The Voice UK earlier this year with his contestant Molly Hocking.

He released his sixth album You Know I Know in November last year.

