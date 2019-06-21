Sir Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones ready for stage return

21st Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The veteran rockers will perform in Chicago after a break for medical treatment for the veteran frontman.

The Rolling Stones in concert – London Stadium

The Rolling Stones are set to return to the stage.

The band plays Friday night at Chicago’s Soldier Field after postponing their North American tour because frontman Sir Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

A second show is scheduled for Tuesday.

St Paul & The Broken Bones are expected to open Friday, and Whiskey Myers on Tuesday.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement last month the concerts will feature classic hits such as Sympathy For The Devil and Paint It Black.

The No Filter Tour was delayed after doctors told the 75-year-old Sir Mick in late March he could not tour at the time.



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande

Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend
Bright ideas: How to wear the summer tailoring trend

Arabella provokes sudden affection from Yewande on Love Island
Arabella provokes sudden affection from Yewande on Love Island

5 things nobody tells you about the reality of going freelance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Boyle backs Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond

Danny Boyle backs Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond
Supermodel Bar Refaeli pregnant with third child

Supermodel Bar Refaeli pregnant with third child
Ringo Starr backs clean water campaign at Glastonbury

Ringo Starr backs clean water campaign at Glastonbury
Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal
Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal

Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande