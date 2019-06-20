Arabella provokes sudden affection from Yewande on Love Island

20th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Danny received some long-awaited affection.

Love Island 2019

The arrival on Love Island of model Arabella Chi has provoked sudden affection from Yewande Biala.

Danny Williams was chosen for a date by the new arrival and the pair shared an immediate connection and “definite attraction”.

Yewande was coached to be more affectionate by her fellow contestants and shared a kiss with Danny after feeling threatened by the incoming model.

Danny had said his coupling with Yewande felt “laboured” and he had been frustrated by her lack of affection.

The presence of a rival in the villa seemingly provoked a change of approach from Yewande.

She said: “I wanted to say that I understand where you’re coming from. I will try.”

Danny said he is not “fooled” by Yewande’s sudden affection, and that he had instant chemistry with the new arrival in the villa.

Other islanders had urged Yewande to be more open with her partner and try a different approach.

Viewers were left unconvinced by the sudden change of behaviour.

One wrote on Twitter: “Danny you’ve let us down mate she’s only doing that cause someone else came in, wake up mate.”

Another added: “The only reason that happened is because a supermodel walked in who liked him.”

One viewers posted: “Sorry not convinced at all by Yewande there.”

Arabella chose singleton Anton Danyluk for her second date, to the delight of other islanders.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande
Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande

5 things nobody tells you about the reality of going freelance
5 things nobody tells you about the reality of going freelance

Danny Boyle backs Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Ringo Starr backs clean water campaign at Glastonbury

Ringo Starr backs clean water campaign at Glastonbury
Supermodel Bar Refaeli pregnant with third child

Supermodel Bar Refaeli pregnant with third child
Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal
Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal

The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day