Poldark actress Beatie Edney apologises for ‘mix-up’

Poldark actress Beatie Edney has apologised for a “mix-up” after tweeting that she was not invited to the premiere for the drama and suggested her age was to blame.

The 56-year-old, who plays loyal servant Prudie in the popular BBC One period drama, had told thousands of followers that she had been snubbed.

But she later tweeted: “Sorry for the mix up earlier today. I was invited to the event but too late for me to come along.

“Unfortunately, I can’t come and celebrate with the rest of the Poldark family in my beloved Cornwall tonight but wish them the best of luck!”

In a tweet that was later deleted, the actress had written: “Please don’t blame me for not attending the premiere for Poldark.

“BBC One didn’t invite me. Although mainly middle aged women are the audience for the show we struggle to be represented in the media … That will probably get me into lots of stick, but it’s true.”

Prudie, played by Beatie Edney, and Tholly Tregirls, played by Sean Gilder (Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen/PA)

She later tweeted: “Can I just say to the fans of Poldark how much I also love the show and love being in it and the cast and (production company) Mammoth family. I am excited for you all to see season five.”

The BBC had denied it snubbed the actress by not inviting her to the premiere of the drama, starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, in Cornwall.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “We’re surprised by this because we did invite Beatie and were told she couldn’t attend.”

