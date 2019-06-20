Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal

The reality star revealed details of their first conversation.

Kylie Jenner has spoken about her first conversation with Jordyn Woods after it was claimed she cheated with Tristan Thompson.

Professional basketball player Thompson was in a relationship with Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and the couple share a one-year-old daughter, True.

In February, Thompson, 28, and Jenner’s best friend Woods, 21, are alleged to have become intimate, although Woods denies they slept together and insists he kissed her.

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner confronted an emotional Jordyn Woods after she found out about the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. "You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem." https://t.co/XVjGUqQm5c — E! News (@enews) June 20, 2019

A clip from an upcoming episode of their E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Jenner telling Khloe and sister Kim: “I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time.

“And I was just telling her ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face’.

“I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about. Like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True (Khloe’s daughter), not Khloe, not me.’

“But you weren’t thinking about yourself like, look what you did.’

“You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”

Kim replies: “But I also think that the tone of not ever saying sorry. I would’ve been on Khloe’s doorstep bawling my eyes out.”

Khloe admits she always knew Thompson was capable of bad behaviour, but was taken aback by Woods.

She said: “Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant.

“But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

© Press Association 2019