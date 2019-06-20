Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande

20th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The new arrival takes him out for a date.

Love Island Live Photocall – London

New Love Island arrival Arabella Chi is set to come between Danny Williams and Yewande Biala.

The 28-year-old modelwill choose both Danny and Anton Danyluk to go on dates with after she makes her entrance to the Majorcan villa.

In scenes to be shown in Thursday’s episode, she will ask Danny, 21, out first, when he tells her he thinks they are quite similar and asks if she would make an exception to her usual age cut-off of 23.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Secret Is Out , My Girl Has Been Tanning It Up In Majorca The Past Week , I’m So Excited For Her To Get Into The Villa ????????@loveisland @itv2 #loveisland #loveisland2019

A post shared by Arabella Chi (@arabellachi) on

He tells her: “One of the things I was looking for when I came in was definitely someone older.”

Danny also reveals that he is unsure of his coupling with Yewande, saying: “I feel like I’m putting a lot of the effort in and I’m not getting anything back and I’m starting to question whether we’re compatible.

“When you said you wanted to take me on a date, I was really excited.”

While Danny is out of the villa, Yewande says she sees the end of the road for their relationship, telling the other girls: “If he goes on this date and he gets on with her then that’s absolutely fine.

“I’ve emotionally prepared myself for that to happen because in my head I already knew it was going to happen. I have zero trust in men!”

After his date, he tells the other boys: “I need to figure out if me and Yewande are that compatible. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a really good date (with Arabella).”

He adds: “Even if she (Arabella) didn’t come in, me and Yewande still needed to talk.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.



© Press Association 2019

