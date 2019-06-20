Supermodel Bar Refaeli pregnant with third child

20th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

The catwalk star and TV personality welcomed daughters in 2016 and 2017.

Bar Refaeli

Supermodel Bar Refaeli is pregnant with her third child.

The Israeli catwalk star, businesswoman and TV personality made the announcement in a video post on Instagram, along with the caption: “OOPS I did it again.”

In the video, alongside Israeli TV presenter Assi Azar, Refaeli tells her 2.9 million followers in Hebrew that she is pregnant.

 
 
 
 
 
Refaeli, 34, smiles at the camera, showing her excitement while holding up three fingers.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Azar joked to camera: “Wasn’t she just pregnant a second ago? I’m so happy for her – if it’s true. She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?”

Refaeli and Azar were among the co-hosts for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest final in Tel Aviv in May.

It will be Refaeli’s third child in four years with husband Adi Ezra, an Israeli businessman.

The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed daughter Liv in August 2016, and daughter Elle in October 2017.



© Press Association 2019

