David Walliams to play Prince Charming in new twist on Cinderella

The comedy will follow what happens after the classic fairy tale ends.

David Walliams and Sian Gibson will play Prince Charming and Cinderella in a new comedy that looks at what happens after happily ever after.

The duo will star in Cinderella: After Ever After for Sky One, which will also feature Celia Imrie and Sir Tom Courtenay.

The hour-long special begins after the fairytale wedding as Cinderella faces a rude awakening that married life is not all it’s cracked up to be and Prince Charming is image-obsessed, floss-dancing and hip-hop rapping, rather than the man of her dreams.

Sian Gibson will play Cinderella (Matt Crossick/PA)

Walliams said: “When you read a story to a child and it ends ‘they lived happily ever after’ the child often asks what happened next?

“Now, for the first time in history, we will reveal what happened next for Cinderella, Prince Charming and the Wicked Stepmother. What happened, ‘After Ever After’?

“We have assembled a magnificent cast and crew for this one-off family comedy film. It promises to be a real treat for TV viewers this Christmas.”

With ⁦@Sianygibby⁩ on location for ‘Cinderella: After Ever After’. It is a sequel to the fairy story and will be on ⁦@SkyOne⁩ this Christmas. The cast also includes Sir Tom Courtenay and Celia Imrie. pic.twitter.com/0XPc6Xb5K0 — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 20, 2019

Sir Tom will play the King and Imrie will play Cinderella’s evil stepmother Madame Blackheart.

The comedy will be co-written by The Dawson Brothers, who have worked on Big School, That Mitchell & Webb Look and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Jon Mountague, head of comedy at Sky, said: “It’s a fairy tale script and a fairy tale cast. Christmas with a twist from the incomparable David Walliams.”

