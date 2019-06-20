Marvel boss reveals he has been trying to recruit Keanu Reeves

20th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Kevin Feige said he speaks to the actor for ‘almost every film we make’.

World Premiere of “Toy Story 4” – Arrivals

The boss of Marvel Studios has revealed he has been trying to recruit Keanu Reeves to star in a superhero film.

Kevin Feige said he speaks to the actor for “almost every film we make” but has so far been unsuccessful in convincing him to appear.

Kevin Feige
Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed he wants Keanu Reeves to star in one of his films (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, which is behind films including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, told ComicBook.com: “We talk to him for almost every film we make.

“I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU (Marvel Connected Universe), but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves has starred in films including Speed and The Matrix (Ian West/PA)

John Wick star Reeves, 54, is a cult figure among some fans and has been dubbed the “internet’s boyfriend”, with social media users sharing stories of the actor’s random acts of kindness.

His most recent role saw him playing daredevil toy Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4.

There is also an online petition calling for Time magazine to make the Canadian its person of the year. It has so far attracted 43,000 signatures.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gin is officially more popular than David Beckham – here are 14 summer snifters to drink right now

Saoirse Ronan shares joy at breaking Timothee Chalamet’s heart in Little Women
Saoirse Ronan shares joy at breaking Timothee Chalamet’s heart in Little Women

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Emily Ratajkowski unveils fashion collection with Nasty Gal

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Off-White is here to tell you that yes, bucket hats are now well and truly mainstream

Off-White is here to tell you that yes, bucket hats are now well and truly mainstream
Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal
Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande

Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande
Dame Joan Collins dazzles at V&A party

Dame Joan Collins dazzles at V&A party
Dame Joan Collins dazzles at V&A party

Gin is officially more popular than David Beckham – here are 14 summer snifters to drink right now