Natasha Bedingfield on why she remixed Unwritten for new The Hills series

Natasha Bedingfield said she wanted to make her hit song Unwritten “sexier” when remixing it to appear on the new series of The Hills.

The track was released in 2004 and was a top 10 hit in the UK, but is best known for being the theme song of the popular US reality TV show.

The Hills is returning after a nine-year absence and will once again open with Bedingfield’s Grammy-nominated single.

Natasha Bedingfield’s Unwritten is the theme song of US reality TV show The Hills (PA Wire)

However, the British pop star insisted on recording a new version to make it feel more modern.

Speaking at The Hills: New Beginnings premiere in Los Angeles, she told the Press Association: “There’re some actual melody things I changed.

“I just wanted to give it an extra bit of energy, take it to like if it was released today.

“Bring it to another level, we wanted to make it sexier, if possible. Why not? Music isn’t set in stone. It changes and grows – like people.”

Mischa Barton and Justin ‘Bobby’ Brescia will appear in The Hills: New Beginnings (Ian West/PA)

The Hills first aired in 2006 and followed the life of Lauren Conrad as she pursued a career in the fashion industry in Los Angeles.

A sequel to the cult reality show was announced last year and while Conrad will not appear, old favourites including Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port will feature.

Bedingfield, whose brother Daniel is also a pop star, said she would have been “sad” if producers had chosen a different song to accompany the opening credits.

She said: “I think it would have been really sad if they didn’t use Unwritten because I do think that that song has become part of the show.

“So I was glad they were down for me to do a remix of the song. It was actually our idea. It’s a special song.”

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere on June 25 at 8pm on MTV.

