Anna and Jordan share first kiss on Love Island

19th Jun 19 | Entertainment News

Anna was impressed with his kissing technique.

Caroline Flack

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames sealed their budding romance with a kiss in the latest episode of Love Island.

The pair have been growing close in recent days and went on a date earlier this week.

Things heated up during Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show when they locked lips after a cosy chat on the swing seat.

Anna – who was left single when Sherif Lanre exited the show – was impressed by Jordan’s kissing skills.

“Oh my God, he is such a good kisser,” she told the other girls.

However, not everyone’s love life was doing so well, with Lucie Donlan in tears over the departure of Joe Garratt and Danny Williams questioning Yewande Biala’s feelings for him.

The trouble started when Danny told some of the other contestants he was not sure Yewande really liked him.

Curtis Pritchard later quizzed Yewande about it, telling her Danny was unsure about how she felt.

“That is the only frustrating thing with Danny,” said Yewande.

“I just feel like he always needs reassurance. I’m not going to tell you every day that I really like you and that I find you attractive.

“It’s never going to happen.”

The show closed with the news that another contestant – model Arabella Chi – will be moving into the villa.

Love Island, which is hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death

Dame Joan Collins dazzles at V&A party
Dame Joan Collins dazzles at V&A party

Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal
Kylie Jenner told Jordyn Woods she was ‘scared’ of her after cheating scandal

Love Island’s Joe Garratt insists he never tried to ‘control’ Lucie Donlan

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emily Ratajkowski unveils fashion collection with Nasty Gal

Emily Ratajkowski unveils fashion collection with Nasty Gal
Gin is officially more popular than David Beckham – here are 14 summer snifters to drink right now

Gin is officially more popular than David Beckham – here are 14 summer snifters to drink right now
Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande

Love Island: Arabella’s arrival signals trouble for Danny and Yewande
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death